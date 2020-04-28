PAULDING — The Paulding County Emergency Management Agency was the recipient of a generous donation from the Three Rivers Distilling Co. in Fort Wayne.
The company donated 20 gallons of hand sanitizer to the first responders, health care facilities and those much needed groups in Paulding County.
Director Ed Bohn was searching online for businesses making hand sanitizer and came across a story of the Three Rivers Distilling Co. making and donating it to first responders, health care facilities and other businesses in need. Bohn filled out a request form and received an email as to where and when to pick up the hand sanitizer.
The product will be placed in individual containers and distributed to the various first responder agencies, health care facilities and groups in need.
“They have been overwhelmed by everyone being so gracious throughout this process; many that requested but have found sanitizer elsewhere are letting them know and asking to reallocate their sanitizer to someone else,” said Bohn. “Requests are taking between 10 and 14 days to fill. While our priority is first responders and health care providers, more of their focus is now fulfilling household and business requests.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.