PAULDING — Paulding County Hospital (PCH) is working closely with local and state health officials to provide the most up-to-date information regarding the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
Currently, PCH has been operating under a visitor restriction policy due to influenza, allowing no one under the age of 18 to visit patients. Recently, these visitor restrictions have been modified, allowing only two visitors per patient during their hospitalization. Decide in advance who you will choose to be the two visitors if you are admitted to PCH. This restriction was put in place for the safety of the patients, staff and families.
Positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in many of Paulding’s surrounding counties and Paulding County now has its first case. PCH stresses the need for urgency in being cautious as this disease will continue to spread in the coming weeks. PCH has made some changes due to the pandemic, including:
— Call prior to entering any of PCH facilities if you are experiencing any of the following symptoms: (including if you have a previously scheduled appointment)
• Fever
• Cough
• Shortness of breath
— Access into the main campus facility has been restricted to entrance 1 and the emergency department:
• Upon entering, any PCH facility patients will be screened.
• Visiting hours for patients admitted will end at 8 p.m.
• Most PCH elective visits and procedures have been cancelled.
• All remaining PCH health fairs have been cancelled.
• Both the Antwerp Regional and Paulding County Hospital fitness centers have been closed to the public.
• Dining in the cafeteria is prohibited, carry-out only.
PCH will keep the community informed of additional changes to the hospital or clinic locations if they are necessary.
