PAULDING — Paulding County Hospital (PCH) has currently been operating under visitor restrictions for several weeks. These restrictions have been increased at this time to further protect its patients, staff, and community.
PCH Medical/Surgical Unit and Emergency Department will now be allowing zero visitors into the facility. However, there are special circumstances that will be considered. These include the following: patients under the age of 18, hospice patients, individuals who may have difficulty communicating with medical staff, and individuals with special needs provided by a caregiver.
Screening procedures currently taking place at Paulding County Hospital and its clinic locations will continue to occur upon entering any one of the facilities. Patients should share the symptoms they are experiencing by calling prior to arrival or upon entering any one the hospital facilities. As per the CDC recommendations, anyone entering one of the PCH facilities is asked to wear a mask.
Additionally, we PCH is encouraging all patients entering the facility for a scheduled appointment or testing to come alone. If an individual accompanies a patient to assist, PCH is encouraging them not to wait inside the facility until the appointment/testing is complete.
Paulding County Hospital will keep the public informed of any additional changes made to our hospital or any of our clinic locations. PCH noted that these changes are put in place for the safety of the community, patients and staff.
For up-to-date information, reference: cdc.gov/coronavirus, coronavirus.ohio.gov, or pauldingcountyhealth.com
