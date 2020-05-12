PAULDING — With just over a month until the scheduled start of the 2020 Paulding County Fair, a decision was made in a meeting Monday evening to cancel the fair, another casualty of the COVID-19 outbreak.
In a press release from the Paulding County Agricultural Society, the Paulding County Junior Fair Board, the Paulding County commissioners' office and the Paulding County Health Department, the decision was reached to cancel the week's events, scheduled for June 13-20.
"It was a very tough decision," said Paulding County Senior Fair Board president Dan Howell. "Even with our new buildings, there's no way to distance things out for the kids safely. That was the number one priority.
"We did have state representatives on the line with us (Monday night) and they did want us to wait a week. With everything we've done, letters to the governor, we didn't see any way it was going to change."
Though Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday that the state will slowly allow the beginning of reopening businesses, the continued stay-at-home protocols being held potentially until May 29 put a time crunch on the decisions of the fair boards and parties involved.
In a letter issued to the public on April 9, the Paulding County Senior Fair Board announced that the fair would be a junior fair only, with no outside attractions like the demolition derby, tractor pulls, rodeo, tug a truck or senior pavilion entertainment.
However, a Zoom meeting with the junior and senior fair boards, the Paulding County commissioners and the Paulding County Health Department on Monday came to the conclusion that, according to the release, "for the safety and well-being of the Paulding County residents, the 2020 Paulding County Fair cannot happen this year. Based on recent COVID-19 trends in Ohio, we as a collective group had to make this hard decision for the community."
Packers have been lined up for all animals except poultry with both fair boards looking into outlets to have a form of a livestock auction for the exhibitors.
"Right now, we've shifted our efforts to try and get some kind of virtual auction to help offset the costs for these kids," said Howell. "At the end of the day it's about the safety of the kids. The cost to provide a safe area wasn't going to be feasible.
"We thought it would be better to get the money in the kids' hands as opposed to putting it into the fair to try and do all these things to make it safe and then have a spike in cases."
Youth will still need to complete quality assurance and skillathons in order to have their entries considered completed projects and be able to sell their animals to the packers that have been arranged.
Judging for still life projects also will be held at an undetermined place and time in July.
"I do know there is a group of people looking to find ways to raise money for the kids and it would be divided among them," added Howell. "There was a donation late Monday night that kinda got things started. Things are moving in the right direction."
The cancellation marks the second cancellation of a county fair in the state of Ohio as the Marion County Fair (June 29-July 4) announced its cancellation on Monday as well.
The Putnam County Fair in Ottawa is the closest area county fair on the calendar, scheduled for June 22-27. According to the fair's Facebook page, a decision on whether the fair will be held will be determined at the board's June 2 meeting.
The Ohio State Fair is scheduled for July 29-Aug. 9.
Henry County (Aug. 13-20), Defiance County (Aug. 22-29), Fulton County (Sept. 4-10) and Williams County (Sept. 12-19) are all scheduled without change as of Tuesday.
