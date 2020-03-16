PAULDING — The Paulding County commissioners have declared a state of emergency as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The declaration was requested by Bill Edwards, Paulding County’s Health Department’s emergency coordinator.

He made it clear, that no one in Paulding County has the coronavirus and that the couple that was self-quarantined after coming back from Italy, have shown no signs of the virus.

The need for the state of emergency is due to the community spread of COVID-19 in Ohio. The Paulding County EMA director Edward Bohn agreed with the decision of the commissioners declaring a state of emergency now. Bohn stated the declaration will streamline purchasing policies and open funding for state and federal emergency funds.

Tony Zartman, chairman of the Paulding County commissioners, stated that the commissioners want to make sure citizens in the county understand that this is serious, this is a health threat in the county. County officials are taking prudent steps to lesson the negative impact to its communities.

