PAULDING — Paulding Village Council approved an emergency measure establishing the limited use of coronavirus relief funding, and discussed raising water and sewer rates due to shortfalls in covering costs during its regular meeting held Monday evening.
The emergency measure allows finance director Zoe McMaster to establish the local coronavirus relief fund that will accept and house the monies appropriated from the federal government as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Securities (CARES) Act.
These steps allow for CARES Act funding to be obtained through the State of Ohio, and to be used for necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency due to coronavirus, not accounted for in the 2020 annual budget, and incurred from March 1-Dec. 30, 2020.
“Of the $2 billion given to Ohio from the federal government, more than $1 billion was earmarked for the biggest cities, and of the rest, $350,000,000 is available for immediate distribution to municipalities under 500,000 people,” said Harvey Hyman, village solicitor. “Just know, we are not going to get a lot of money.”
The ordinance was declared an emergency measure necessary to preserve the health, safety or welfare of the community, making the village eligible for the immediate funding. As such, the ordinance is effective immediately following its passage.
During a meeting of the village finance committee on May 27, McMaster presented a summary of the village’s indebtedness resulting in financing of the water treatment plant, water main and water meter replacement and the sewer separation projects.
McMaster also presented a summary status of the water treatment plant capital improvement fund, which pays the note payments on the water treatment plant. The payments are covered by a water capital charge of $12.50 on everyone’s monthly bill, which doesn’t produce enough income to cover the loan payments.
In addition, she presented a summary status of the sewer separation capital fund, which pays the note on the sewer separation project. The payments are covered by a sewer capital charge of $18 on everyone’s monthly bill, which also does not produce enough to cover the loan payments.
Income tax revenues, which cover the shortfalls, are running 25% lower the first five months of 2020, compared to 2019, so it was discussed raising the $12.50 rate to $15.50, and $18 rate to $25.25 to cover the shortfall in those payments. No action was taken on raising rates on Monday.
Council did approve a transfer of $130,000 from the income tax fund and $50,000 from the general fund to the water capital improvement fund to pay for water filters and account for loan payments that weren’t originally appropriated.
Following discussion, council voted to not open the pool this summer, due to a lack of lifeguards and difficulty in keeping the facility clean under state coronavirus guidelines. The members did vote, however, to allow summer baseball and softball to be played, providing those associations follow state and association guidelines.
“There will be strict guidelines for them to follow,” stated mayor Greg White.
Added village administrator Dale Goebel: “They will have to self-police themselves, but if there is a problem, we will look into it, along with the health department.”
In his report, Goebel shared the Garfield culvert project is complete, with council approving to pay the remaining costs associated with the project. He also shared a rezoning public hearing was needed for a one-acre property at 1706 Wayne St., with the owner wanting it rezoned to have three apartments.
The meeting was scheduled for July 9 at 6 p.m.
Goebel wanted to make it clear to the public that playgrounds and the skate park in the village are still closed, per Gov. Mike DeWine’s orders. In addition, the public compost site only accepts yard and tree waste. Anyone caught putting anything other than yard and tree waste there will be made to remove it.
A second reading was heard for an ordinance amending sections III and IV of ordinance 841-82 prohibiting the deposit, storage, maintenance or collection of junk or junk motor vehicles on any premises, village streets, alley right-of-ways, or otherwise within the village, and repealing ordinance 1001-89.
No action was taken following the second reading.
In other business, council:
• approved engineering work for a sanitation sewer project in the village from Access Engineering at a cost of $24,000.
• was asked to look into a report of chickens living at a residence on W. Wayne St. A permit is required to have those animals in the village.
• shared plans are in place to hold the John Paulding Summer Blast on July 17. That will include a parade, fireworks and more.
• set a cemetery committee meeting for June 9 at 4:15 p.m. to discuss plans for money that will be generated by the cemetery levy passage.
