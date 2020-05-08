PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners here discussed the impact of the coronavirus situation on county revenues during a recent audit committee meeting.
Information about that meeting and other public sessions commissioners held during the past three weeks was provided to the media Thursday.
The coronavirus situation was discussed during the county's quarterly audit committee meeting held April 29. A number of county officials attended, including the county's three commissioners (Mark Holtsberry, Roy Klopfenstein and Tony Zartman) and Paulding County Auditor Claudia Fickel.
She reported that sales tax receipts for the first four months of 2020 were up 24.2% over the same period last year. But because counties are reimbursed by the state for receipts, these usually lag some three months behind the actual time when the economic activity was generated.
For example, March figures usually reflect the previous year's Christmas shopping season.
Paulding County received $270,958 from the state in March for sales tax receipts and $187,957 in April, according to Fickel.
She explained that the impact of the coronavirus situation on sales tax revenue won't be known until the end of May.
County general fund revenue is up 5.05%, according to Fickel, when compared to 2019's first quarter while this year's first-quarter general fund expenses were $804,839 below the same three months of last year (January through March).
In the same meeting, Paulding County Treasurer Sally Wannemacher reported that county investments totaled $20,183,574 on March 31.
Due to the coronavirus situation, she told the committee to expect a 4 or 5% increase in property tax delinquencies. Second-half property taxes in Paulding County are due July 17.
Other county officials reported related concerns during the meeting.
For example, Paulding County Engineer Travis McGarvey noted that funding from the Ohio Public Works Commission may be cut, and if so a bridge project and a couple township projects would be postponed.
The impact on state gas tax receipts, which has decreased due to less travel among the public, won't be fully known for a few months, according to McGarvey.
Paulding County Carnegie Library expects a 20-30% reduction in state funding in May, but can absorb the decrease through its reserve fund, according to Fiscal Officer Michelle Stahl.
Klopfenstein indicated that commissioners remain optimistic and are watching expenditures closely, and will have a better idea in June about the necessity of possible budget cuts.
During a meeting earlier this week, commissioners discussed policies for county offices.
Each office will retain discretion about whether its employees will wear masks.
Public entrance into the county courthouse in Paulding will be limited while temperature testing is mandatory for anyone entering. Those testing 100.4 degrees or higher won't be allowed in.
Those entering Paulding Municipal Court and the annex building must use hand sanitizer while temperatures will be taken. The public will not be required to wear masks, but employees will.
The courts (common pleas and municipal) will operate via telephone, video conferencing and by appointment. They will be closed to the public through May, or at the judges' discretion.
During recent sessions, commissioners also:
• met with Paulding County Economic Development Director Tim Copsey. He said he has offered help to the business community during the coronavirus remediation period any way he can.
• commissioners approved a resolution authorizing a memorandum of understanding with Paulding in which the village will provide water to the county's firefighter training facility. Commissioners will pay the village $400 per year, and $30 per water tanker for firefighters using the facility from outside Paulding County.
• commissioners passed a resolution authorizing the county's engineering department to sign an agreement with Mercedes-Benz Financial Services USA, LLC for three new dump trucks.
• commissioners approved a resolution creating a premium conversion and health savings account contribution plan. It allows "eligible employees ... to receive part of their compensation in the form of pre-tax benefits and health savings account contributions."
