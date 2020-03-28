PAULDING — The Paulding County commissioners had an emergency meeting Friday to discuss state legislation regarding the coronavirus.
The meeting, held via teleconference/videoconference, featured representatives from the health department, Sheriff Jason Landers, Auditor Claudia Fickle, Prosecutor Joseph Burkard, county judges and other county officials.
Commissioner Tony Zartman informed the group that Gov. Mike DeWine was expected to sign into law Friday legislation that has “explicit language regarding our requirements as a county government.”
The new legislation mandates that offices are kept open. Four offices in particular are mentioned: auditor’s, clerk of courts, recorder and tax map.
After discussion, it was decided that, effective immediately, an appointment needs to be set for members of the public wishing to come into offices. Individuals are encouraged to get information via email, Internet or telephone from the offices.
Engineer Travis McGarvey stated the majority of the information his office provides can be done through email with individuals calling to request the information.
Probate Judge Michael Wehrkamp also asked individuals to call for information “as to avoid a physical visit.”
Prosecutor Joseph Burkard said that county officials “rely on the medical experts and health department as well as what we should or shouldn’t do. We have a mandate. We still have the discretion to keep people on a limited basis out of the courthouse. We have to have a plan on how we will have the ability for people to say get titles, but keep people safe at the same time.”
Commissioner Roy Klopfenstein said the appointment system “would be the most efficient way to allow title checkers to get their jobs done.”
Officials then asked Bill Edwards, emergency response coordinator for the health department, for advice.
“Avoid person to person contact as much as you can and that’s what you’re trying to achieve,” he said.
Commissioner Mark Holtsberry asked about enforcing hand sanitizer use in the courthouse.
“I don’t know why you can’t,” he said, but added it’s best for those members of the public who don’t need to be at the courthouse to stay home. “We’re trying to keep the social distancing to a maximum and if you can stay at home, stay at home.”
Zartman said even the commissioners office will be asking individuals to make an appointment if they must see the commissioners. The office staff will try to answer any questions and handle anything else that people may need or members of the public may leave a number and one of the commissioners can call them back.
“I am firm believer if they absolutely need to see us, they will have to schedule an appointment,” he said. “They can make an appointment and be screened on the way in.”
Sheriff Jason Landers also asked officials about a new expansion of the Family Medical Leave Act, which talks about giving 80 hours additional leave because of coronavirus.
“We probably need some sort of guidance on it,” he said, adding that they are looking at verification and reimbursement specifically.
Officials said they hadn’t seen anything specific on it, but would examine the issue.
