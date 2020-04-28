HAMLER — During its meeting on Monday, the Patrick Henry Local Board of Education discussed possible changes to graduation, while also handling several legislative items.
During last month’s meeting, the board approved a pair of contingent dates for graduation (June 14 and July 19) should the original date in May be effected by the closure of schools due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Monday, district officials said there was still no official change to how or when graduation will be held, but they are taking steps to ensure the students still have a graduation.
“I’ll be meeting with other (Henry) county superintendents and (Henry County Health Commissioner) Mark Adams,” said PH superintendent Josh Biederstedt. “We’ll look to get a general update and get ideas about what would be a good route to take. Recently, the state educational department sent out information saying it would be in support a virtual graduations. It didn’t say that we had to do that, but that is what they would support. What we’ll do when we meet (locally) is we’ll get good advice from Mark and we’ll try to weigh all things. We’d all like to have a good experience for our students, but we also want to be safe in all that we do.”
High school principal Adam Wagner talked to senior class officers on Monday to get a feel for what the students want to do during this unprecedented graduation season.
“I just really wanted to get feedback from them about what they were thinking or what they were wanting,” said Wagner. “As you could imagine, they want to wait and I told them about the contingency dates. So they said that they want to wait as long as possible, so they can have a graduation ceremony.”
Wagner also discussed with the board some graduation criteria for students, particularly the class of 2023.
According to Wagner, that class will be working on “seals” as a different pathway to graduation and those pathways may be hindered due to the COVID-19 situation. Wagner, however, noted that officials will communicate with both students and families about what will be needed.
In other business, the board:
• passed proclamation honoring Will Morrow and T.J. Rhamey for qualifying for the state wrestling championships and their coaches Xavier Dye, Keith Palmer and Calvin Palmer.
• heard an update on phase 2 of the building renovations and learned the high school is in total deconstruction stage and that bathrooms have been demolished; the gym has also been demolished and is currently getting new paint; roof continues to be installed. Biederstedt also reminded the public that an online auction is being currently held. The auction, which is for items from the school including lockers, gymnasium items and classroom items, can be accessed through the superintendent’s page on the district’s website. Removal for all items won on the auction is scheduled for May 8 by appointment.
• discussed the recent distribution of Chromebooks to second-graders. According to elementary principal Bryan Hieber officials were leery at first but soon learned that the students were “very self sufficient” on the devices, and officials have received positive feedback about the second-graders handling the classwork through the devices.
• discussed meal distribution. Officials noted last week the district supplied more than 400 meals to students, the most delivered to date. Officials also noted that the distribution of meals to its rural students is working well.
• heard a brief report from Biedersted about the possible financial impact on the district due to the coronavirus. Biedersted noted that officials are expecting “trickle down” effect. Initial estimates shared see a possible reduction from the state of 5-10% over a designated time period while the district is expecting income tax revenue to be down 15-20% from the second half of this school year through the first half of next year. Biedersted said the estimates would depend on final numbers gathered within the county, as well as from the state. Biedersted also noted that the Cares Act has funds available for schools.
• approved retirements for Richard Rosengarten and Janet Rosengarten.
• approved Bryan Hieber as head coach of boys basketball.
• approved a list of certified/licensed staff members to be appointed or re-appointed to to contracts.
• approved a list of classified and confidential personnel for renewal of contracts.
• non-renewed all supplemental and extra-curricular contracts.
• approved the NwOESC mentoring program agreement for the 2020-21 school year.
• approved a resolution seeking a waiver from the Ohio Department of Education to administer the third-grade English-language arts or mathematics assessment, or both, in a paper format in the 2020-21 school year.
• approved the class of 2020 for graduation.
• approved a list of new and revised NEOLA policies.
• okayed the use of school facilities at Patrick Henry School District for athletic camps, leagues, shoot outs during the summer of 2020.
• approved a middle and high school athletic tournament worker list for the 2020-21 school year.
• approved the updated NwOESC teacher substitute list.
• approved naming the new walking/running path the X&A Pathway.
• accepted a donation from Brent and Michelle Wensink to fund the walking track.
• accepted monetary donations made for food distribution from Kristi Guzzonato, Bruce and Konnie Meyer, Shawn and Cristin Sunderman, Sherrie Harris, Corteva, Dennis and Annette Tietje, Kristine Roberts, Paul and Karen Phillips, Rivello — McDonalds and Charlotte Smith/Family Dollar.
• moved its May meeting date to May 18 at 7 p.m.
• thanked parents and families in the community for what they are doing for the district and students with distance learning. Said Biederstedt: “A thank you to our community and parents. I’m astonished with what they’ve been able to accomplish.”
• thanked teachers and staff for their continued efforts during the COVID-19 shutdown. “That Friday morning we flipped the script and they were able to do that in a couple hours and have been able to continue to progress from there.”
