The Richland Place/PATH Center is experiencing great difficulty as its works to house those qualified for its rapid rehousing program. Staff members are unable to find any properties to rent in the community.
The goal is to continue housing individuals and families throughout the COVID-19 crisis but the PATH Center is not finding anything available in any of the six counties its serves: Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Van Wert and Williams.
Landlords are asked to contact the PATH Center and share any available units with the staff. The housing programs are available to provide limited financial assistance and on-going case management services to qualifying homeless households.
The staff also is in need of boxes so they can pack up food next week for the regular monthly commodity food distribution. Food will be given away on April 8 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. However, it will be drive-up service only and staff will distribute prepacked boxes as people come through the line. Unused boxes can be dropped off at the PATH Center on Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
The center is located at 1939 E. Second St., Defiance. For more information, call 419-782-6962.
