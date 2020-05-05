The parade by staff of Defiance City Schools to see students one last time before school ends, originally scheduled for today at 4 p.m., has been postponed to Thursday at 4 p.m.
The postponement is due to the possibility of rain at the time of the event. For more information, call 419-782-0070.
