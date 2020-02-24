Police have identified the owner of a stolen vehicle, which was recovered recently from the Maumee River near the Purple Heart Bridge.
Defiance Police Department reported that the recovered vehicle was owned by Defiance resident Erik Johansen. The owner was identified through an archived 1993 Crescent-News article that was accessed through the Defiance Public Library.
The C-N article read “Monday, Erik Johansen, 900 Wayne Ave., reported the theft of his 1983 Buick Century, valued at $1,500, while it was parked on West Fort Street.”
Johansen was contacted by law enforcement and advised that he had parked the car behind Spanky’s Bar and when he returned, it was gone.
The vehicle was recovered on Feb. 18 from the river by a crew from Great Lakes Construction while removing stone that was no longer needed for the bridge project.
Police noted that the vehicle was reported stolen on March 15, 1993.
