OTTAWA — An Ottawa woman was killed in a crash east of here Friday morning. Also injured in the crash was a Leipsic youth.
Angela Schumaker, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Putnam County coroner. Trevor Gerten, 16, Leipsic, was transported by Ottawa Fire and EMS to Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay, for serious injuries.
According to the Lima post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at 7:13 a.m., on U.S. 224, near Putnam County Road 5, a Chevrolet Suburban driven by Schumaker was eastbound. A Dodge Ram truck driven by Gerten was westbound and traveled left of center, striking Schumaker's vehicle head-on. Schumaker's vehicle came to rest on the south side of the roadway and Gerten's vehicle came to rest in the middle of the roadway.
Moments later, a secondary crash occurred when a semi driven by Richard Greene, 51, Toledo, was traveling westbound on U.S. Route 224 and struck the Dodge. Gerten was still inside his vehicle when it was struck by the semi. All damage from the second crash was minimal and there were no additional injuries.
Greene was not injured.
Schumaker and Greene were wearing safety belts at the time of the crash. Gerten was not wearing a safety belt. Alcohol or drug impairment is not believed to be a contributing factor. The crash remains under investigation.
Assisting at the scene were the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Putnam County Coroner’s Office, Ohio Department of Transportation, Ottawa Fire and EMS and Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home.
