SWANTON — The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury two-vehicle crash which occurred in Fulton County near here Friday at approximately 7:40 a.m.
A northbound 2006 GMC Sierra truck driven by Samuel J. Phillips, 25, Liberty Center, was northbound on Fulton County Road 3 when it failed to stop at a posted stop sign at the intersection of Fulton County Road J. The vehicle was struck by a 2017 Dodge Ram truck driven by Scott L. Morris, 32, Waterville.
Phillips sustained serious injuries and had to be extricated from his vehicle. He was taken by ground ambulance to Toledo Hospital. Morris sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken by Life Flight to Toledo St. Vincent Hospital.
It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash at the time of reporting. Safety belt usage is unknown by both drivers.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Ohio Investigative Unit, Fulton County EMS, and Swanton Fire Department.
The crash remains under investigation.
