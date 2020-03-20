While restrictions are being made across the country due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many may be concerned about funerals, either due to crowds or funerals for those who died of the disease.
According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), at this time, there is no known risk associated with being in the same room at a funeral or visitation service with the body of someone who died of confirmed or suspected COVID-19; however, federal, state and local public health guidance may impact the size of gathering a family is able to plan.
Area funeral homes are committed and prepared to safely care for the families they serve during the pandemic.
“At Schaffer Funeral Home, we recognize our responsibility to protect the health of those we are privileged to serve,” said owner Dan Schaffer. “We will continue to guide families, as we always have, in ways they can meaningfully commemorate the life of their loved one, while adhering to the guidance issued by federal, state and local public health officials.”
Schaffer continued: “Our staff remains vigilant about cleaning our facilities and ensuring we’re all following recommended healthy habits, such as staying home when sick, washing our hands, and covering coughs and sneezes. The CDC and our state and local public health officials have offered a lot of helpful guidance for businesses on this topic, which we continue to follow.”
As members of the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA), funeral homes regularly receive information via NFDA from the CDC, Department of Health and Human Services and other agencies about the evolution of COVID-19 in the United States. NFDA continues to lead the conversation with federal officials about the role of funeral service as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The CDC suggested on Monday that funerals can still take place under the 50-person limit.
Locally, some families have opted to postpone services until a later date or have small private funerals, with limited viewing. Funeral directors also can offer livestreaming as an option for these services/viewings and possibly recommend the family hold a larger memorial gathering at a later date. Services also could be recorded and the video shared with whomever the family deems appropriate.
Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, is one that will be livestreaming a funeral this week.
Bruce Sonnenberg, funeral director at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, noted that a few area churches already livestream their services on Sunday.
“It was easy to piggyback on to that,” said Sonnenberg, as an upcoming funeral will be held at a church. He added that a copy of the service also can be made, which can be uploaded on to a private YouTube page. Friends and family members can be provided a code so that they can sign in and upload the service to watch.
In addition, Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home now has a greeter who is responsible for signing in the guests, as well as filling out the memorials for visitors.
Some funeral homes are taking additional measures such as scaling back direct contact with families and guests (e.g., handshakes, hugs, etc.); keeping the front door open (weather permitting) or ensuring a staff person is always available to open a door during visitations and services to prevent people from touching the door knob; and offering free or reduced-cost webcasting.
For those needing additional information, contact your local funeral home about service options.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.