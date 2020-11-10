In this file photo from 2019, Keller Logistics Group presented the Defiance County Veterans Office and Ravens Care of Defiance with a check for $76,701.18 to fund the needs presented to Operation K.A.V.I.C. in 2020. Pictured with the check are Katye Katterheinrich (left) of Ravens Care of Defiance; Tanya Brunner of the Defiance County Veterans Office; and Bryan Keller, CEO Keller Logistics Group.