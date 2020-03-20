Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO) is currently in the process of developing a Regional Transportation Improvement Program (RTIP) for the counties of Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, and Williams. The RTIP is a short-range planning document that lists projects in the region with state and federal funding scheduled to be implemented during state fiscal years 2021-24.
This document is being developed in coordination with the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) and will be included in the STIP when completed.
The following public open house meetings have been cancelled due to the unfolding situation regarding COVID-19:
• March 31 from 4-6 p.m., Liberty Center Public Library community room, 124 East St., Liberty Center.
• April 2 from 4-6 p.m., Defiance County Emergency Management Agency, 22491 Mill St., Defiance.
The purpose of these meetings was to give members of the public an opportunity to review the draft RTIP document and submit feedback. In lieu of in-person meetings, individuals who wish to review the draft and submit comments may do so by visiting MVPO’s website www.mvpo.org/rtpo and utilizing the comment box provided.
Comments also can be submitted to by phone at 419-784-3882 or email, mvpo@mvpo.org. The draft RTIP is available in print and can be requested by contacting Maumee Valley Planning Organization at mvpo@mvpo.org or by phone at 419-784-3882. The draft document will be available for review until April 24.
