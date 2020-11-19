HUNTINGON, N.Y. — Christian Leaders Fellowship (CLF), a global faith leadership initiative that strives to unite Christian leaders through Bible-based theology, implement practical ministry solutions, and encourage fellowship rooted in the gospel, will host its online World Conference Nov. 30-Dec. 2 at clfusa.org. The conference will feature lectures of executive pastors from different protestant denominations and worship from prominent worship groups.
“Pastors in this day and age face a lot of challenges” said Rev. Yeong Kook Park, president of the CLF. “As pastors and church leaders, we must overcome the aging demographic of the church, as well as increased secularization of doctrinal practices. Also, problems have been compounded for many churches around the U.S. due to the onset of COVID-19 as many face unprecedented financial difficulties and must lead their congregation members to accustom to the changing landscape of church services in a pandemic-ridden world.
“The CLF World Conference is the place where pastors can receive resources to help their ministry, youth groups, and engage in Bible-centric fellowship,” added Park. “Denominational executive pastors from around the world have seen these same issues and are participating in CLF World Conference so they can help strengthen the body of Christ as a whole.”
CLF World Conference features programs such as theological crash courses in church history, the tabernacle in the Bible, and the different offerings of the book of Leviticus. Keynote speakers will deliver lectures on healing, youth ministry, prison ministry, and how to live a life of faith.
Through these various programs, church leaders and pastors who wish to brush up on Biblical knowledge that serve as the pillars of their faith, and who also wish to receive advice from expert spiritual guides, have an opportunity to do so.
CLF is the fastest-growing protestant gathering in the world. With over 400,000 participants worldwide since its inception in 2017, CLF strives to unite Christian leaders to overcome the modern-day challenges to faith and the church through connection and shared ministry resources.
The motto of the organization is “Let us return back to the Bible,” which expresses the mission that if Christian leaders throw away worldly perspective and methods and return to the word of God, a great revival of the gospel will happen in this generation.
For more information about the conference, go to clfusa.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.