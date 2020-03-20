The Ohio State Dental Board (OSDB), at the request of Gov. Mike DeWine, issued an advisory this week to all dentists, hygienists and staff with suggestions on steps to take to help avoid the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19. This was just an advisory, so individual dental offices may or may not adhere to these suggestions. Therefore, if you have a regularly scheduled dental appointment, you may wish to contact your dentist’s office to find out if your appointment is still on.
The following is an edited copy of the advisory from the Ohio State Dental Board:
The State Dental Board has been closely monitoring the spread of the coronavirus. Dentists, hygienists and staff are a part of the health care community and have a responsibility in the prevention and mitigation efforts of the administration during this outbreak. Dentists are also in one of the highest risk categories for both transmission and contraction of the coronavirus. As a part of the health care community and the community at large, we have to protect the safety of our patients and staff.
The OSDB is closely monitoring the situation and decided to have these recommendations to the practicing dentists. This is a very difficult decision, but it comes at a critical time and it is our responsibility to take leadership in this situation and have protocols in place to reduce the spread and impact of coronavirus amongst the communities in which we practice and live. The plan and recommendations will change as the situation demands and evolves.
These recommendations to the dental profession are intended to reduce the risk of patients’ exposure to COVID-19 and to preserve personal protective equipment and supplies, while still allowing access to necessary and emergency dental services that will maintain the oral health of the citizens of Ohio and keep them out of the hospital ER.
DeWine contacted the board and the Ohio Dental Association and asked for our help in addressing the spread of COVID-19. As integral parts of the medical community, we are being called to review our inventories and appointment books, and make the adjustments to provide mutual aid and relief to our partners in the medical and surgical communities.
DeWine has requested the following:
Reschedule elective procedures including but not limited to:
• any cosmetic or aesthetic procedures, such as veneers, teeth bleaching, or cosmetic bonding.
• all routine hygiene appointments.
• any orthodontic procedures not including those that relieve pain and infection or restore oral function or are trauma-related.
• initiation of any crowns, bridges, or dentures that do not address or prevent pain or restore normal oral functioning.
• any periodontal plastic surgery.
• extraction of asymptomatic non-carious teeth.
• recall visits for periodontally healthy patients.
• delay all appointments for high risk patients, including ASA 2 and 3 patients, unless it is an emergency.
The OSDA urges you to undertake the two above strategies and consider the following additional measures:
• use cellphone triage — use the cellphone to take a picture of the area and text to the dentist.
• have a detailed questionnaire/conversation before scheduling appointments and prior to any procedure about flu like symptoms, travel abroad for self and family/friends/co-workers etc. to permit a thorough evaluation of the patient.
• consider taking the temperature of the patient at the outset.
• reconsider scheduling high risk patients unless they need emergency treatment.
• use of 1% hydrogen peroxide rinse prior to examination of the oral cavity by the patient to reduce microbial load.
• use of rubber dam isolation and high volume suction to limit aerosol in treatment procedures.
• proper disinfection protocol between patients with a possible repeat of the protocol for a second time.
To prevent over-crowding of waiting areas or the possible spread of infection:
• consider having patients wait in their cars instead of the waiting areas to prevent inadvertent spread of the virus (call patient when surgical area is ready for treatment).
• consider staggering appointment times to reduce waiting room exposure.
• consider rescheduling elective procedures on ASA 2 and 3 patients.
• have front desk staff take measures to prevent exposure.
• have sterilization staff, lab technicians and auxiliary staff take adequate measures to prevent exposure.
• limit access to waiting room use to only patients. Accompanying individuals have to wait in their respective transportation.
• remove all magazines/toys etc from waiting area to prevent contamination.
