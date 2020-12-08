COLUMBUS—State Senator Rob McColley, R—Napoleon, Monday announced that last week the Senate gave final approval to Senate Bill 1, which would eliminate outdated, unnecessary government red tape and bring Ohio’s regulatory environment more in-line with national averages.
Senate Bill 1, sponsored by McColley and State Senator Kristina Roegner, will require Ohio’s state agencies to reduce the overall number of state regulations by 30% over three years. The bill was introduced after a study showed that Ohio’s administrative code has nearly 100,000 more regulatory restrictions than the national average and far more than several neighboring states.
“I am proud that this legislative body has taken this important step in the right direction for Ohio’s businesses and entrepreneurs,” said McColley. “Overly burdensome regulations are a barrier to economic growth and job creation and are clearly limiting opportunities for many Ohioans.”
Several additional regulatory reforms in the original version of Senate Bill 1 have already become law as part of the state’s two-year budget. These include the “one-in-two-out” rule which requires a state agency to repeal two existing regulations for every new regulation proposed, as well as an inventory accounting of rules and regulations across all executive branch agencies. This accounting was completed earlier this year by the Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review and provides a baseline for future review and measurement.
The Senate concurred last week with changes made to the bill. The Ohio House of Representatives is expected to vote on the conference committee’s report this week, and the legislation will then head to Gov. Mike DeWine for his consideration.
