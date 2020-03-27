Ohio National Guard Staff Sgt. Torres (left) and Pfc. Schuerman, of HHC 1-148th Infantry Regiment, 37th IBCT based in Walbridge, were in Defiance Tuesday to help deliver food to the St. Paul’s United Methodist Church food pantry. The Ohio National Guard members are helping the Toledo Food Bank with logistics during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ohio National Guard members deliver food to local food pantry
