COLUMBUS — The Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association (OEFFA) was awarded a $7,000 grant from Farm Aid to support policy advocacy on behalf of sustainable and organic family-scaled farms, in recognition of the benefits they provide to the environment and rural communities. This is OEFFA’s 11th grant from Farm Aid.
“We are both grateful and proud to receive this support from Farm Aid, with whom we share a passion for keeping family farmers on the land,” said OEFFA Executive Director Carol Goland.
Farm Aid’s grantmaking is focused on work that enhances the viability of family farm agriculture in the United States. It issues grants to qualifying nonprofit organizations that are growing the good food movement, helping farmers thrive, or taking action to change the food and farm system. This grant will allow OEFFA to continue to protect and advance organic agriculture, advocate for policies that elevate agriculture’s contributions to solving climate change, and work for policies that preserve farmland and make it more accessible to new farmers.
“Our goal is to create real change in our farm and food system, from the ground up,” said Farm Aid President Willie Nelson. “Farm Aid grantees strengthen family farmers, they build communities that can support each other in hard times, and they organize people to stand up and challenge corporate power in our food system. These are essential activities that benefit everyone—eaters and farmers.”
“Farm Aid began in response to a crisis in our farming community. 2019 was one of those years that has stressed farm families due to a number of factors, none so visible as the unprecedented challenges caused by a changing climate,” said Goland.
“We’ll be bringing this problem, and agriculture’s unique potential for solving it, into clearer focus in 2020, in a multi-faceted effort, starting with our conference in February and continuing throughout the year in our education and policy work, including advocating for legislation to incentivize soil health practices that combat climate change,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.