COLUMBUS — The Ohio Children’s Hospital Association (OCHA) has partnered with the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (OhioMHAS) and the Cardinal Health Foundation to bring the Zero Suicide Institute (ZSI) to Ohio. OCHA’s six member hospitals and their nearly 40,000 employees are dedicated to saving, protecting and enhancing children’s lives. The effort is supported with mental health funding from OhioMHAS.
Lori Criss, director of the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, commented, “We know that Ohio’s network of children’s hospitals and clinics are embedded in the communities where our families live to bring the best in healthcare to young people. We’re excited about this partnership to prevent youth suicide and intervene early before real problems occur.”
The Ohio Zero Suicide Pediatric Initiative leverages resources through a public-private partnership, allowing hospitals to participate in a comprehensive training with the goal of disseminating information both throughout the hospitals and into the communities. OCHA’s hospitals will adopt a framework supporting incorporation of evidence-based and promising practices for suicide prevention into their organizations.
“Ohio’s children’s hospitals are committed to making Ohio the best place for child health, which includes both physical and mental health. Our hospitals have a strong track record of success when working together, and we are eager to join efforts with OhioMHAS and the Cardinal Health Foundation to achieve zero youth suicides in Ohio,” said Nick Lashutka, OCHA president and CEO.
Ohio’s partnership is a cohort of a national effort focused on suicide prevention strategies. Data-driven quality improvement is a critical component of the ZSI framework and is an expected part of the organization’s work plan. This includes patient-care data that is systematically collected and regularly reviewed.
This effort will allow Ohio’s children’s hospitals to assess current community-based suicide prevention initiatives and promote a coordinated framework within primary care providers, behavioral health organizations, schools, parents/caregivers and other community partners with the goal of increasing the awareness of effective suicide prevention strategies and interventions.
