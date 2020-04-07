COLUMBUS — In response to the public health situation with COVID-19 and the Ohio Department of Health’s guidance, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will extend the closure of all state park lodges, cabins, campgrounds, restrooms, playgrounds and other facilities through May 15. Additionally, prescheduled public events and naturalist programs have been cancelled through the same date.
All state park camping and cabin reservations for arrivals through May 14 will be notified and those reservations will automatically be cancelled and those customers will receive a full refund by the original form of payment, if possible. If ODNR is unable to refund to the original form of payment, then an Ohio State Parks e-gift card will be issued to use on a future reservation.
Overnight reservations at lodges with an arrival date on or before May 14 will be cancelled automatically. Customers will receive a full refund for these reservations back to the original form of payment where possible. If the refund cannot be processed to the original form of payment, lodge staff will contact guests directly to discuss an alternate form of refund.
To learn more about facilities availability during the coronavirus outbreak, visithttp://ohiodnr.gov/odnr-operations-during-coronavirus-outbreak.
