COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Education is partnering with the Council of Chief State School Officers (CCSSO) and XQ Institute in support of "Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020," a one-hour, nationally-broadcast commercial-free special to air today at 8 p.m.
During the program, viewers will be directed to XQ’s new Rethink Together online forum, which features specific content for each state including a congratulatory message from Ohio Superintendent of Public Instruction Paolo DeMaria and stories highlighting the resiliency and strength of students, teachers and schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“No one wanted the past few weeks to unfold the way they did,” said DeMaria. “But I’m confident because of these challenges, our graduates are better equipped to become a generation of compassionate, thoughtful and successful leaders.”
The Graduate Together telecast airs tonight on more than 30 broadcast and cable networks and streaming services, as well as various social media platforms. Rodney Robinson, the 2019 national teacher of the year, joins a list of prominent leaders and entertainers who will celebrate the class of 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.