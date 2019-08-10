OAKWOOD — A Paulding County man was shot and killed early Saturday morning, and a family member has been charged in connection with the death.
Anthony Richcreek, 28, Oakwood, died from an apparent shotgun wound to the chest.
According to Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers, Anthony Richcreek's brother, Donald Richcreek, 26, has been charged with murder, an unclassified felony. He was taken into custody and booked at the Paulding County Jail.
Landers reported that at 2:48 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 07598 County Road 187, Oakwood, for a man who had been shot as a result of a drive-by shooting.
Early in the investigation, investigators learned there was no actual drive-by shooting. Deputies alleged that Donald shot his brother in the chest. The brothers both lived at the County Road 187 address.
Anthony was transported to the Paulding County Hospital by Oakwood EMS, where he was pronounced dead.
Donald is scheduled to appear before the Paulding County Court via video arraignment at 9 a.m. Monday.
The shooting remains under investigation.
