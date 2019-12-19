Area law enforcement officers are investigating incidents that took place this week in Ney, rural Defiance and Bryan that resulted in the arrest of five area residents.
According to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to a welfare check at 11:14 a.m. Monday in the 02700 block of The Bend Road, Ney. Through investigation, it was learned that subjects entered the residence at gunpoint and took multiple items from the home.
At 8:10 p.m. that evening, the Defiance County 911 Center received a call in reference to a report of gunshots in the 18000 block of Switzer Road, rural Defiance. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that a vehicle drove by the residence, with several shots fired at the home.
On Tuesday while MAN Unit agents were executing drug arrest warrants in Bryan on Kayla Hahn, 21, Napoleon; Dylan Jordan, 24, Bryan; and Luke Daenens 21, Defiance, evidence related to the two incidents in Defiance County was recovered during the arrest. All individuals were transported to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, on drug arrest warrants.
On Wednesday, Tyler Rohrs, 28, Defiance, was charged with discharging a firearm into a habitation in connection to the incident on Switzer Road and transported to CCNO.
As a result of this investigation, Jacob Frericks, 28, Defiance, was charged with carrying concealed weapons on an unrelated incident, with further charges pending through the Defiance County Prosecutor’s Office.
Case files are being sent to the Defiance County Prosecutor’s Office on all individuals for charges of robbery and discharging a firearm into a habitation.
Assisting the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office in the investigations were the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit, Bryan Police Department, Defiance Police Department, Ohio Adult Parole Authority and the Williams County Sheriff’s Office.
