ARCHBOLD — Northwest State Community College will hold a virtual spring commencement ceremony at 2 p.m. May 9.
Graduates, family members, friends, faculty and staff of Northwest State Community College are invited to view the virtual ceremony.
NSCC President Dr. Michael Thomson will kick off the spring 2020 commencement. Randy Gardner, chancellor of the Ohio Department of Higher Education, will offer the commencement address. The college relayed that 147 students will receive a total of 157 degrees and/or certificates.
The pre-recorded virtual ceremony will be available on the college’s YouTube channel – YouTube.com/user/NorthwestStateCC.
All graduates will receive a NSCC care package that includes their cap and gown, diploma cover, a 2020 graduate yard sign, and other NSCC items to commemorate the event.
