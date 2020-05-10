ARCHBOLD — Northwest State Community College held its spring commencement on Saturday afternoon as a pre-recorded virtual ceremony — the 50th commencement program in the history of the school. The event was shown on the college's official YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/user/NorthwestStateCC.
NSCC President Dr. Michael Thomson addressed the graduates, noting "Graduates, I commend you for your dedication, your persistence, your incredible achievement. You've balanced work, family and many other obligations in order to complete your education here at NSCC."
He went on to also thank students' family members and the community for the support given to the grads.
"A Northwest State education helps our students not just in their careers, but also reach their life goals as well," said Thomson. "Commencement marks the beginning of a new chapter in our students' lives — one filled with hope, one filled with potential.
"In our wildest dreams, we never though that the celebration would be done in this way," he stressed. "We can do anything in a difficult time by three simple ways. We work hard, we word together and we support each other, especially those in need."
Guest speaker was Randy Gardner, chancellor of the Ohio Department of Higher Education.
"A virus might be able to prevent you from walking across the stage in front of thousands of people, to shake hands with your (college) president or raise a diploma in the air to celebrate your success," said Gardner. "But I would contend that no virus can diminish what this achievement truly means, so congratulations for the choice you made for college and for earning your degree."
Graduates were: Charli Achinger, Napoleon, associate of applied science in nursing; Rebecca Addington, Bryan, associate of applied science in early childhood development, associate of applied science in paraprofessional education; Brett Ahlert, Cincinnati, associate of technical studies in construction electricity; Colin Anders, Stryker, AAB in information technology; Justin Anderson, Delta, associate of applied science in mechanical engineering technology; Justin Anderson, Napoleon, associate of applied science in electro-mechanical engineering technology; Jake Ankney, Ney, associate of applied science in electro-mechanical engineering technology; Ian Armstrong, Delta, associate of applied science in mechanical engineering technology; Charlie Baker, Bryan, associate of applied business in accounting; Loretta Baltrip, Defiance, certificate one-year in office assistant; Anthony Banister, Wauseon, associate of applied business in business management; Alicia Barhite, Archbold, associate of applied science in nursing; Sarah Barker, Adrian, Mich., associate of applied business in business management; Ruth Baumgartner, Swanton, associate of applied business in business management;
• Karla Bautista Palos, Wauseon, associate of applied business in office administrative services; Krista Belcher, Oakwood, associate of applied business in accounting; Kylee Bell, Stryker, associate of applied science in medical assisting; Ruth Beltran, Wauseon, associate of science; Devin Blosser, Fayette, associate of applied science in computer science engineering technology; Allison Boles, Bryan, associate of applied science in human services; Dylan Borer, Cloverdale, associate of applied science in electrical engineering technology; Kelsey Brenneman, Van Wert, associate of applied science in nursing; Natalie Briskey, Hicksville, certificate one-year in practical nursing; Alec Brock, West Unity, associate of applied science in industrial technology; Britni Brown, Defiance, certificate one-year in computer technician; Nicklas Buehrer, Montpelier, associate of applied business in business management; Cody Bunn, Ney, certificate one-year in industrial electrical; Lindsay Burroughs, Lyons, associate of applied science in human services; Jalen Cantu, Defiance, associate of arts; Alyse Chernovol, Bryan, associate of applied science in nursing; Kaitlin Chylinski, Hicksville, associate of applied science in criminal justice;
• Leah Cole, Delta, associate of applied business in business management; Ian Cox, Montpelier, associate of arts; Kenneth Croyle, North Ridgeville, associate of technical studies in voice data video specialist; Cheryl Davenport, Liberty Center, associate of applied business in business management; Tina Davies, Gibsonburg, associate of applied science in paraprofessional education; Kaitlyn Davis, Mark Center, associate of applied science in nursing; Katherine Denney, Bryan, associate of applied science in nursing; Haylee Dickerson, Stryker, associate of applied science in medical assisting; Cameron Dickmann, Napoleon, associate of applied science in industrial technology; Sean Dietz, Girard, associate of technical studies in construction electricity; Dennis Ducat, Defiance, certificate one-year in HVAC-R, certificate one-year in industrial electrical; Lucas Ducat, Lyons, associate of technical studies in agribusiness management; Julie Eitniear, Bryan, associate of applied science in paraprofessional education; Justin Elliott, Pioneer, associate of arts, associate of science;
• Brianna Ellish, Alvordton, associate of applied science in medical assisting; Amber Falor, Wauseon, associate of applied science in human services; Christopher Ferguson, Defiance, associate of applied science in computer programming; James Fisher, Defiance, associate of applied science in criminal justice; Michaela Flowers, McClure, associate of applied business in business management; Caleb Font, Stryker, certificate one-year in HVAC-R; Sierra Freeman, Stryker, associate of applied business in business management; Jessica French, Archbold, associate of applied science in human services; Marissa Fryman, Archbold, associate of applied science in human services; Shane Geer, Addison, certificate one-year in HVAC-R; Jason Gerencser, Defiance, associate of applied science in mechanical engineering technology; Bethany Gerity, Delta, associate of applied science in mechanical engineering technology; Erika Getzinger, Defiance, associate of applied science in electrical engineering technology; Andrew Grant-Gubbins, Sherwood, associate of applied business in accounting; Portia Graziani, Defiance, associate of applied business in business management; Jessica Gurzynski, Delta, associate of arts; Shaun Hatlevig, Edgerton, associate of applied business in business management; Jennifer Heidepriem, Defiance, associate of applied science in nursing;
• Billie Hernandez, Delta, associate of applied science in nursing; Esmeralda Hernandez, Archbold, certificate one-year in practical nursing; James Hicks Jr., Adrian, associate of applied science in nursing; Jerome Johnson, Defiance, associate of applied science in mechanical engineering technology; Paige Johnson, Bryan, associate of applied business in business management; Rachel Johnston, Defiance, associate of applied science in medical assisting; Stephanie Jones, Napoleon, associate of applied science in nursing; Ashley Keith, Napoleon, associate of applied business in office administrative services; Julie Kemarly-Dowland, Fayette, associate of applied science in nursing; Timothy Kessler, Liberty Center, associate of applied science in mechanical engineering technology; Curtis King III, Cecil, associate of applied business in business management; Corinne Kissner, New Bavaria, certificate one-year in HVAC-R; Hanna Knapp, Liberty Center, associate of applied business in business management; Samantha Krauss, Grand Rapids, associate of applied science in human services; Isabel Krieger, Archbold, associate of applied science in nursing; Matt Kunesh, Defiance, associate of applied science in mechanical engineering technology; Kacee Larry, Bryan, associate of applied science in nursing; Justin Majewski, Napoleon, associate of applied science in criminal justice;
• Samantha Martin, Wauseon, associate of applied science in medical assisting; Alexa Martinez, Wauseon, associate of applied science in human services; Esperanza Martinez, Defiance, associate of applied science in human services; Beth McGhee, Defiance, associate of applied science in medical assisting; Gerald Meisner, Hudson, Mich., associate of applied science in mechanical engineering technology; Zachary Meller, Swanton, AAB in information technology; Stacy Miller, Convoy, associate of applied science in nursing; Laura Moore, Pioneer, associate of applied science in nursing; Ashlyn Morey, Archbold, associate of applied science in criminal justice; Erica Murray, Bryan, associate of applied science in medical assisting; Joshawa Myers, Portage, certificate one-year in industrial maintenance; Brandi Nafziger, Stryker, certificate one-year in office assistant; Brandi Nafziger, Stryker, associate of applied business in office administrative services; Taylor Newman, Defiance, associate of applied business in business management; Tyler Pannell, Pioneer, associate of applied science in electrical engineering technology; Christian Pena, Archbold, AAB in information technology; Abigail Perez, Defiance, associate of applied science in mechanical engineering technology; Jesus Perez III, Defiance, associate of applied science in mechanical engineering technology;
• Kristi Phillips, Hicksville, associate of applied business in business management; Koleton Porter, Antwerp, associate of applied science in criminal justice; Alexandra Pursel, Wauseon, associate of technical studies in agribusiness management; Fallon Radcliffe, Defiance, associate of applied science in human services; McKenzie Reasor, Montpelier, associate of applied science in computer programming; Jordan Riegsecker, Pettisville, associate of applied science in nursing; Payton Robinson, Fayette, associate of applied science in nursing; Nathaniel Rodriguez, Stryker, associate of applied business in business management; Bailey Rohrs, Holgate, associate of applied science in medical assisting; Bradley Sampson, Bryan, associate of applied science in electrical engineering technology; Lauren Saputo, Napoleon, certificate one-year in accounting assistant; Autumn Scher, Hicksville, associate of applied science in computer science engineering technology; Jayson Schwartz, Wauseon, associate of applied science in medical assisting; Claire Seedorf, Deshler, associate of applied science in nursing; Jeremy Shafer, Bryan, certificate one-year in computer-aided design; Randal Shaver, Defiance, associate of applied business in business management; Matthew Shock, Defiance, certificate one-year in computer technician;
• Matthew Siegel, West Unity, associate of applied science in mechanical engineering technology; Leticia Sigler, Defiance, associate of applied science in nursing; Katelyn Smith, Edgerton, associate of arts; Lonnie Smith, Edgerton, associate of applied science in mechanical engineering technology; Megan Smith, Bryan, associate of applied business in business management, certificate one-year in accounting assistant; Taylor Smith, Napoleon, associate of applied science in medical assisting; Brian Snyder, Napoleon, associate of applied business in accounting; Miranda Spencer, Defiance, associate of applied science in Project management technology; Keegan Steele, Edgerton, associate of applied science in mechanical engineering technology; Carida Stevens, Napoleon, associate of individualized studies, certificate one-year in real estate; Adam Stoller, Haviland, associate of applied science in electrical engineering technology; Jason Stuckey, Fayette, associate of applied science in mechanical engineering technology; Jordin Stuckey, Archbold, associate of applied business in business management; Katie Suman, Defiance, associate of applied science in early childhood development;
• Spencer Sunderland, Bryan, associate of applied science in computer science engineering technology, associate of applied science in electro-mechanical engineering technology; Ashlynn Taylor, Oakwood, associate of applied science in nursing; Dustin Teschke, Bryan, associate of applied science in computer programming; Anna Thomas, Wauseon, associate of applied business in visual communication-graphic design; Jarett Timmons, Bryan, certificate one-year in computer technician; Jason Trouten, Wauseon, AAB in information technology; Cady VanDeVoorde, Pioneer, associate of applied science in medical assisting; Allysen Vieira, Defiance, associate of applied business in accounting; Lee Waidelich, Wauseon, associate of applied science in mechanical engineering technology; Elliot Wannemacher, Defiance, associate of applied science in computer programming; Megan Warner, Wauseon, certificate one-year in office assistant; Jacob Weideman, Napoleon, associate of applied science in electrical engineering technology, certificate one-year in programmable controllers;
• Rachel Wells, Wauseon, associate of applied science in nursing; Justin Westhoven, Napoleon, associate of applied science in industrial technology; Lindsey Wiles, Defiance, associate of applied science in criminal justice; Kaitlyn Wonders, Stryker, associate of applied business in office administrative services; Jonathan Wood, Archbold, associate of applied science in criminal justice, Alexis Woods, Napoleon, associate of science.
