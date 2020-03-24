Due to Gov. Mike DeWine enacting a stay-at-home order which started at midnight Monday due to the coronavirus, additional closures and cancellations have occurred in northwest Ohio.
This includes:
• The Evansport Easter egg hunt, scheduled for April 5, has been postponed to sometime this summer.
• Werlor Waste Control’s office in Defiance is closed to all walk-in traffic. There will be a dropbox for payments. All pickup routes will continue to run on schedule.
• The Friends of Felines Rescue Center, Power Dam Road, Defiance, is closed to the public. Volunteers are still tending to the cats.• The Holgate Local Board of Education meeting that was scheduled for Monday, March 23, was postponed until a later date when the board can have a virtual meeting option in place.
• The Defiance County Recorder’s Office is adjusting its availability hours. Starting today, there is a limit of two searchers in the research room at any given time. There is a limit of access time to two hours unless there are no other requests. The building will remain locked, so call 419-782-4741 to schedule a time to enter.
• The Defiance County Treasurer’s Office will be accepting tax payments only for conveyance purposes. Visitors are to asked to call the office prior to request access for payment purposes at 419-782-8741.
• Defiance Eagles Aerie 372 has closed to the public.
• Archbold Parks are open for use, but the playgrounds in the village are closed at this time.
• The Defiance County Environmental Services has cancelled all recycling drop-off trailer locations until further notice. This will include Evergreen Lane, the senior centers, records office, courthouse, Bob Latta’s office, libraries, Defiance County East, Good Samaritan School and the weatherization office. Shredded paper, loose paper, cardboard, aluminum cans, plastic bottles and steel cans should be disposed of until recycling resumes.
Participants are asked not to stockpile the recyclables as this may be a fire hazard. For more information, call the Defiance County Environmental Services at 419-782-5442.
