Nicole Wells, superintendent of Northeastern Local Schools, has announced that if Gov. Mike DeWine extends the closure of K-12 schools, online learning will begin April 6.
If technology is needed in homes of Tinora students to continue with online learning, Northeastern Local Schools will be loaning out Chromebooks to families in need. They need fill out a “Chromebook Needs” Google form to request technology by Sunday at 5 p.m. It is found on the district website.
The pick-up day will be April 1 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. at Tinora Elementary School. Parents will be required to sign a Chromebook loan agreement form at that time.
All materials that were handed out on March 13 for the three-week closure can be turned in April 1 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. or placed in the clothing bin located at Tinora Elementary by April 6. (Use the correct clothing bin, which is labeled for assignment collection.)
All materials need to be placed in a Ziplock baggie, manila envelope, etc., and labeled with the student’s name, grade and class. No work will be accepted after April 6 for the third quarter.
“We understand that there may be difficulties securing Internet connection in your home, and we want you to know that we are here to work with you,” said Wells. “If Internet access is needed, Spectrum is offering free service during this period of time. Also, the Defiance Public Library is offering free Internet access if you go to their parking lot.
“Contact your teacher/building principal if Internet at home is an issue,” she added, “and these two options are not feasible. There are many unanswered questions about how long schools will be closed. We are prioritizing and making decisions as we know more information. We will continue to communicate often and keep you informed. Please continue to check our social media sites and the tinora.org website for more updates.”
