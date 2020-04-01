• Defiance County
Screening postponed:
Northeastern Local Schools kindergarten screening for 2020-21 students, which was scheduled for April 16-17, has been postponed due to the current health crisis. The community will receive information about a new date when it is safe and feasible to hold this event.
If parents registered their child for kindergarten at Tinora, there is no further registration needed. Registration for new kindergarten students continues online at tinora.org then clicking "explore."
