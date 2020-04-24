• Defiance County
Bus routes:
The Northeastern Local bus drivers will be driving their regular afternoon route today starting at 3:20 p.m. The route will begin at the school, with some teachers following along in their personal vehicles to see their students.
The students and their family members are invited to come outdoors and welcome them as the buses go along their routes.
