The Northeastern Local Schools Board of Education heard reports about upcoming budgets and the Tinora High School single-family graduation plan during Tuesday’s meeting held at Tinora Elementary.
Treasurer Sara Buchhop laid out the school’s five-year forecast. Buchhop already announced changes will be made.
“It was announced the funding for K-12 education will be reduced,” said Buchhop. “They (the state) have reduced our foundation amount. It’ll be a total of $273,907.”
The estimated reduction has been calculated at 20 percent for fiscal years 2021 through 2024.
High school principal Eric Tipton told the board the plan for the Tinora graduation. Students have signed up for 10-minute time increments and will enter the gym with their family in cap and gown. Students will be able to walk across a temporary stage to receive their diploma.
“We’re trying to do the best that we can,” Tipton told the board.
Once a family is done and back in their vehicle, the next family will enter.
A welcome message, principal message, valedictorian and salutatorian messages, graduates receiving their diploma and closing will be put on video and given to the students.
Tinora High School will also do a graduate caravan starting north on Domersville Road, then east on Behrens Road, south on Moser Road and west on Banner School Road.
Because of restrictions from the health department, each family is limited to one car.
“I have guidelines I have to follow but I’m not going to sit there and count cars,” said Tipton when asked about the single car per family by the board. “Whether that’s right or wrong I don’t know, but that’s what I’ve said.”
The caravan is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Sunday, after Tipton gives a speech to the graduating class at 2 p.m.
The board approved the following non-certified personnel: Jennifer Brubaker, Josh Burkholder., Mick Hall and Lisa Schafer; continuing contracts, Judy Hancock, one-year contract and Joe Aechemeier, Julia Schriner and Amanda Westhoven, two-year contracts. Westhoven’s is retroactive to the beginning of the 2019-20 school year.
The board approved the following certified contracts: Kimberly Haver and Kimberly Phipps, continuing contracts; Brianna Krukowski, one-year contract; Molly Closson and Andrew Thiel, two-year contracts; Katherine Brown, Colleen Crayton, Kaitlyn Hearne, David Middleton and Adelle Nofziger, three-year contracts; Sarah Bostelman, Stephanie Canales, Christine Guilliam and Kelsey Spangler, five-year contracts.
Also, the board approved one-year contracts to Brenda Arps (district technology co-director), Craig Rutter (athletic director) and Eric Spiller (part-time district technology co-director).
The board also:
• approved the fund to fund transfer of the Class of 2018 to the Class of 2020 a total of $2,063.46 and the Class of 2019 to Class of 2021 a total of $2,739.64.
• approved renewing property and fleet insurance and liability insurance through Schools of Ohio Risk Sharing Authority at a cost of $68,521.
• approved numerous donations totaling $904.05 from community members to help fund the meal distribution weekly for families.
• approved the NWOCA technical services agreement for contracted services for the 2020-21 school year.
• approved an agreement with the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities with a tuition of $5,000 per student.
• approved overnight camps for FFA Camp (date TBA); National FFA (Oct. 28-31) and State FFA (April 28-30, 2021).
• approved Kyle Norden as the Tinora High School social studies instructor for the 2020-21 school year at Step 6 and Master’s.
• approved the demolition of Noble Elementary School building, as part of the co-funded CFAP project.
• approved the transfer of Laney Swary from a fourth-grade position to part-time Title I position.
