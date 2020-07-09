The Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce is in the process of finalizing plans for its annual meeting and awards banquet scheduled for Sept. 10 at the Defiance Knights of Columbus hall. The evening features recognition of chamber member businesses with milestones in increments of five years of operation in the greater Defiance area.
The evening also features recognition of community leaders through the Quality of Life Award, the Michael A. Schultz Leadership Award, and the “4 under 40” award. According to the chamber’s nomination form, the “4 under 40” awards are “intended for individuals who have distinguished themselves in their profession and/or career. It is meant to inspire young leaders in our community to excel to their full potential.”
Sponsored by The Crescent-News, the “4 under 40” awards only restrictions for nomination is that the nominee be 40 years of age or younger and must work within Defiance County. Anyone wishing to nominate someone for this award may do so by completing the nomination form found on this page and returning it by mail or dropping it off at the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce Office, 325 Clinton St., Defiance, 43512. The form also may be emailed to marketing@defiancechamber.com (the subject line should indicate “4 under 40” award).
“As a chamber, we are excited to recognize the up-and-coming leaders within our community,” said Sarah Tackett, executive director/CEO Defiance Chamber of Commerce.
Due to current restrictions from the Ohio Department of Health, the chamber will not begin accepting open registrations for banquet tickets until Monday.
“We have a record 87 member businesses receiving recognition this year,” noted Jenna Peper, chamber marketing and events coordinator. “If each one of those businesses brings just one guest, that would account for nearly 200 seats of a total of 300 for the hall. We are just waiting for any new guidance on social distancing from the governor or the Ohio Department of Health.”
Tickets for the event are $50 per person which includes dinner and open bar for the evening. Cocktail hour begins at 5 p.m., with dinner served at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.