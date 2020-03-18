• Paulding County
New routines:
As of Tuesday, the lobby door to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and jail are locked down. People needing the office's services are asked to call the office or jail. If using the intercom system outside the lobby door, a staff member will meet you outside.
Public visitation with inmates has been temporarily suspended. For the safety of the public regarding COVID-19, this will also create social distancing in the lobby. Inmates will still be able to utilize the phone system.
