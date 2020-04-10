Palm Sunday procession

 Photo courtesy of Nicole Fishpaw

People who live in the Edgewood Drive neighborhood of Defiance held a Palm Sunday procession last Sunday, while adhering to social distancing. Following the procession, prayer was led by Dick Anderson. Shown here are people holding palms walking through the neighborhood.

