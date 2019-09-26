DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR has announced that Tracey Lesetar-Smith has been named senior vice president, general counsel. In her new role, Lesetar-Smith will lead day-to-day operations of the sanctioning body’s legal and public affairs operations at company headquarters in Daytona Beach, Fla.

After more than two decades of service, longtime NASCAR executive Karen Leetzow will step down from her role as senior vice president, general counsel at year end. Leetzow, who announced her intention to depart last year but agreed to remain to facilitate the merger between NASCAR and ISC, has guided NASCAR’s overarching legal strategy across key business areas such as intellectual property, litigation, antitrust and general corporate law.

Lesetar-Smith has spent the past eight years as general counsel and vice president of business and legal affairs for Bellator MMA, building and leading the legal team and expanding her oversight to additional sports properties within the Viacom portfolio over the past five years.

She was responsible for Bellator’s global content distribution rights and oversaw contracts, international property expansion, litigation, production, and intellectual property rights, among other key business operations.

“I look forward to joining this highly-talented team and I am confident we will have continued success in the years ahead,” said Lesetar-Smith.

Load comments