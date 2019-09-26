DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR, in collaboration with its partners FOX Sports and NBC Sports, has announced 2020 race start times and network coverage for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series.
Twenty-one national series events will air on broadcast television in 2020, including the Daytona 500 (Feb. 16, FOX), Coca-Cola 600 (May 24, FOX), Brickyard 400 (July 5, NBC), and the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway (Aug. 29, NBC).
The Cup Series regular-season finale at Daytona kicks off five consecutive weeks of primetime racing as the NASCAR Playoffs commence the following week at Darlington Raceway before continuing to Richmond, Bristol, and Las Vegas, all of which take place under the lights.
Five of the final six NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs races will air on NBC, including the Cup Series championship from ISM Raceway, Nov. 8.
The penultimate events on the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series schedule will also take place in primetime at Martinsville Speedway.
2020 will mark the first time the NASCAR Xfinity Series has raced at Martinsville Speedway since 2006. Cup Series cars will get the first crack at night racing at the southwest Virginia stalwart over Mother’s Day weekend.
“With the groundswell of positive sentiment from fans over changes to the 2020 schedule, we were eager to finalize start times for all three national series as soon as possible,” said Brian Herbst, NASCAR senior vice president, broadcast and innovation. “Pulling these together so quickly is testament to the collaboration between NASCAR, its broadcast partners, and the industry, which allows fans a longer runway to plan travel and purchase tickets for races next year.”
Fans can purchase tickets for the remaining 2019 NASCAR national series races and select 2020 national series events at NASCAR.com/tickets.
The 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs continue at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. on NBC, PRN and SiriusXM Radio, channel 90.
To see all three national series schedules for 2020, go to nascar.com.
