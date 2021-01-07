NAPOLEON — Napoleon Area City Schools (NACS) has announced that students will return to school on Monday for in-person learning.
The following is a statement released by superintendent Erik Belcher:
"We took this remote week as a precaution after the Christmas/New Year break to act as a buffer from family functions and our return to school. Through the end of 2020, NACS COVID-19 numbers have remained consistent, but we want to remind our families that we may not see the full effects of this time for the next few weeks.
"We ask parents and caregivers for your help in continuing to follow the plan that has kept us in school so far. Please make sure students continue to wear masks, practice social distancing, disinfect/wash their hands, and most importantly stay home if they have or could have been in contact with someone with COVID or are not feeling well. Our success with keeping our students in school rests with the continued collaboration between school and home.
"During the break, schools did receive some great news from the state regarding school quarantines. Napoleon students and staff must continue to follow our restart plan. The only difference is that students will not be quarantined in a classroom or bus setting if they were in close contact with a positive student or staff member as long as they are wearing masks and following all district procedures as outlined in our restart plan. Unfortunately, this change does not apply to athletics.
"An important reminder for students who wish to enter the Napoleon Opportunity Academy (NOA) this school year. The final open enrollment deadline for the entire second semester is tomorrow (Jan. 8). Students will not be enrolled in NOA during the second semester after Jan. 8, and students will only be allowed to enter NOA during open enrollment. Once a student comes back to school (brick and mortar) from NOA, they will not be offered the chance to go into the NOA program again for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.
"NACS continues to take student and staff safety very seriously and we will continue to work hard on behalf of our families and the community. We value the opportunity to serve our students and families and welcome the opportunity to provide the quality in-person education everyone has come to expect. Thank you for your cooperation and continued support."
For more information, call 419-599-7015.
