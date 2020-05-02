• Henry County
Kindergarten registration:
Parents of 2020-21 kindergarten students at Napoleon Area City Schools, in addition to turning in a paper packet, also can go to the website napoleonareaschools.org and select the link for "Kindergarten & New Student Registration" and complete the student's registration online. For more information, send an email to beth.saul@napoleonareaschools.org or call 419-592-6991.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.