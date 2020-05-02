• Henry County

Kindergarten registration:

Parents of 2020-21 kindergarten students at Napoleon Area City Schools, in addition to turning in a paper packet, also can go to the website napoleonareaschools.org and select the link for "Kindergarten & New Student Registration" and complete the student's registration online. For more information, send an email to beth.saul@napoleonareaschools.org or call 419-592-6991.

