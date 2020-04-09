Napoleon feeding students

Kim Dickmann, kitchen manager of Napoleon Area City Schools, gives a bag full of meals to a family during a recent pickup at Napoleon Junior/Senior High School. The district is currently serving 170 students on Mondays and Wednesdays between the hours of 11:30 a.m.-noon. In addition, lunches that aren’t picked up at the school during those hours can be picked up in the drive-thru at Hawks Pizza in Napoleon, with drop-off points in Florida and McClure being communicated to parents.

 Photo courtesy of Erik Belcher

