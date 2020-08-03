NAPOLEON — Plans to reopen school for 2020-21 have been announced by Napoleon Area City Schools. The plan includes a modified start to the school year (see below).
The following is a letter sent with the plan by superintendent Erik Belcher:
“The responsible start up of school has been heavy on our minds and hearts as we have been in the process of developing plans. We have been working with multiple stakeholders, including the Henry County Health Department, on how we can best get our students safely back to school in a responsible manner.
“Though we acknowledge that there is some inherent risk present in bringing your children back to school, we ask that you as parents or guardians and community members be actively involved in helping us to create the safest environment for our students and staff.
“You as parents or guardians will be the front lines in making sure that you send your children to school in a safe and responsible manner. If you or your child are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, or have been around others who have, please do your part and err on the side of caution and keep your children home and communicate the next steps with the school.
“If everyone does their part to work together on the responsible start up of school we will be able to start the school year with your children on site five days a week receiving the best education possible. For those families that are interested in an online option for the first nine weeks, please visit www.napoleonareaschools.org for more information.
“Please keep in mind that our plan can change based on the most current guidance from state and local health officials.
“It is important to remember that anyone who has close contact with someone with COVID-19 should consult with the Henry County Health Department. Contact tracing will be done by the Henry County Health Department.
“The Napoleon Area Schools has also developed a COVID-19 Response Team. This team will be responsible for fielding calls or follow-up conversations regarding COVID-19 related issues. They can be reached at 419-599-2093 or covidteam@napoleonareaschools.org.”
A video from Belcher about the plan can be found at: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1f-QwOTc8HjGraIWvYgD443nrsREgKHTG/view?usp=sharing.
The following is the plan:
Return To School Dates
Preschool & grades 1-12
Aug. 27 — Students with last name A-K; Aug 28. — Students with last name L-Z. (Families with students scheduled to attend on both Aug. 27 and 28 can send all students on Aug. 28); Aug 31. — All students.
Kindergarten
Sept. 1 — Students with last name A-K; Sept. 2 — Students with last name L-Z; Sept 3 — All kindergarten students.
Health & Safety Protocol In Response to COVID-19
I think or know I had COVID-19, and I had symptoms. You can be with others after: At least 10 days since symptoms first appeared, and at least 24 hours with no fever without fever-reducing medication and symptoms have improved.
I tested positive for COVID-19 but had no symptoms. If you continue to have no symptoms, you can be with others after: 10 days have passed since the test.
If You Are Feeling Ill
Students and staff must stay home until symptom-free and fever-free for at least 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medicines.
Masks
We protect each other by wearing masks. All staff and students will be required to bring a mask (face covering) and wear it properly. Masks should be worn to cover the nose, mouth and chin.
Training
Professional Development will be provided to all staff at start of school year on symptoms and screening measures.
Divided Clinic Locations
There will be an area for students displaying symptoms who are waiting to be picked up and another area for medication distribution, etc.
Seating Charts
Seating charts will be required on buses, in classrooms and in the cafeteria. Siblings will be seated together on buses.
No Outside Food Deliveries
Deliveries will not be permitted into schools during the school day.
Hand Washing
Hand washing will be required throughout the day. Additional hand sanitizer will be available in each classroom and other areas designated throughout the buildings.
Water Bottles
Students will be allowed to carry water bottles. All drinking and water fountains will be used only for the purpose of filling water bottles.
Emotional Support
Schools will help identify and communicate access to community support for students and staff. If you are in need of assistance, please ask for help.
Stay Home If Sick
Families must screen their children and keep them home if ill. Sick children will be directed immediately upon arrival to the nurse who will require him/her to be picked up if exhibiting symptoms.
Napoleon Elementary & Junior Senior High School
It is the intent of Napoleon Area Schools to have all students return to campus for instruction when reopening for the 2020-2021 school year. School will be in session five days a week. Napoleon Junior/Senior High School will use a block schedule every day.
Classroom transitions will be limited at NES and NJSHS. It is understood changes may be necessary if the State of Ohio, the Ohio Department of Health, or local health officials release guidelines which are more restrictive in the coming months. All students and staff will be required to wear masks.
We are using a stoplight system to identify the alternative options of learning for students:
Green: Learning environment is on-campus with a full return of all students.
Yellow: Learning environment is completely through remote online learning with their classroom teacher. This can be determined by District, Building, or Classroom based upon need and intent to keep the learning environment to continue.
Red: Remote — Students are enrolled online (only) with the Napoleon Opportunity Academy (NOA).
Athletics
The athletic administration will work closely with the Ohio High School Athletic Association and follow protocols established by the Ohio Health Department and the Henry County Health Department as it pertains to student-athletes and coaches for all competitions and non-competitions.
The athletic administration will work with fellow league and non-league schools to ensure students, parents, and community members can have the best possible experience. Athletic updates will be frequent and often as new details are being released on a weekly, and at times, a daily basis. Student-athletes should stay in constant contact with their coaches.
Food Service
The school will offer daily food service in compliance with the Henry County Health Department recommendations which include but are not limited to:
Fewer students per table and reduced capacity in the cafeteria or the designated dining area if possible and assigned seating may be utilized. Tables will be spaced as far apart as possible.
Alternative locations for student lunches might be determined by individual buildings for particular grades.
There will be no self-service, no outside food deliveries and individual condiments.
Students will wash or sanitize hands on the way to and from lunch. Sanitizing of tables in between each lunch group.
Masks are to be worn in the cafeteria except when eating.
Transportation
The transportation department will work closely with the Ohio Department of Education, Ohio School Board Association, local health department and other local agency guidelines to provide the safest transportation methods.
Face coverings will be required to be worn by all students while on the bus. Drivers will wear face coverings as long as it does not interfere with the safe operation of the school bus. It is highly recommended that each student have their own small supply of tissues and hand sanitizer.
Students will be given an assigned seat, two to a seat with some instances of three, with siblings sitting together. A two (2) mile no-transportation zone will be implemented with some exceptions. Buses will be disinfected daily.
Parents who are uncomfortable regarding the ability of the district to successfully and safely maintain a healthy setting are encouraged to personally transport their children to and from school. Please refer to the transportation questions section for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions
Will the schools have an open house this year?
Schools will not have a traditional open house for the 2020-2021 school year. A virtual open house will be scheduled with staff.
How will students become familiar with the buildings?
During the regular school day, staff will take the time to ensure students become familiar with their surroundings.
Will visitors, and/or guests be allowed at school?
Visitors are discouraged from being in school facilities during school hours. All visitors will enter the building through the main school office and depending upon the need or request, individuals may or may not be permitted access to the building. If visitors are allowed in the building, they will be assigned a consistent work/meeting area.
Have safety precautions been implemented for visitors, and guests?
Yes. Safety precautions have been implemented for all visitors, such as but not limited to taking temperatures, requiring face coverings, washing or
