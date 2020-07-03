HICKSVILLE — With the trend toward national chain and major department store pharmacies, people in this small northwest Ohio community truly appreciate having a privately owned, full-service pharmacy located downtown.
Pharmacist Jon Myers has owned and operated Hicksville Pharmacy & Home Medical, located at 116 E. High St., in the heart of the village for 10 years. Nominated by village resident Jaci Underwood in The Crescent-News Hometown Hero online feature, Myers finished first and will receive a $200 cash award.
“Jon is our pharmacist here in Hicksville, Ohio,” said Underwood in her online nomination. “I have told him he is one of our most valuable people in this town. He is knowledgeable, kind and helpful.”
Myers couldn’t be happier to serve the residents in and around the village he proudly calls home.
“I’ve lived in Hicksville my whole life,” said Myers. “I graduated from Hicksville High School in 1993 and after I graduated from college, I worked in Fort Wayne for 10 years but I always lived in Hicksville.”
Myers sees his role in the community as more than simply dispensing prescriptions.
“We have a diverse group of customers with a wide range of ages. One of my important roles is to provide education on the medications we dispense,” said Myers. “I am accessible all the time. I think it’s a good thing to live in the community where you work. That makes you care even more about your customers, since you see them around town or at the ballfield.”
As with most successful business owners, Myers is quick to praise his employees.
“I have excellent help here. Good pharmacists, good technicians and good cashiers. I really see this as more of a team thing,’’ said Myers.
As an essential business, Hicksville Pharmacy & Home Medical has remained open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but has had to adapt.
“We closed our lobby and only provided curb-side service for the first month and a half or so,” recalled Myers. “That was partly to protect ourselves as well as our customers since there was so much uncertainty about the virus.
“We stayed busy during that time and answered a lot of questions about the virus for our customers, but those questions have begun to taper off,” said Myers, whose lobby is now open with the required use of masks.
Myers summed up his career by saying, “I can’t believe I have been a pharmacist for 20 years. My goal is to be here (Hicksville Pharmacy & Home Medical) in 20 years.
