Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO) has been working with Defiance County and local officials, nonprofit organizations, and Defiance City Schools to develop a county-wide active transportation plan which identifies existing conditions, gaps and barriers, potential projects and funding sources.

The Ohio Department of Transportation defines active transportation as “human-powered transportation that engages people in healthy, physical activity while they travel from place to place.” The most common examples of active transportation are bicycling and walking. The active transportation plan will serve as a guide and will outline the vision, goals, and strategies needed to support increased walking, bicycling, and other modes of active transportation in the county.

MVPO is requesting public input on the draft active transportation plan. Any public comments received will be taken into consideration before the final plan is formally adopted. Public comments can be submitted online at mvpo.org/planning or emailed to: planner2@mvpo.org. The draft plan will be available online and at 1300 E. Second St., suite 200, Defiance, Ohio 43512. Comments will be accepted until Jan. 13.

