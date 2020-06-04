The idea was simple, bring together people from the community of Defiance to pray for one another, for the community, the nation, for those protesting against racial injustice, for those serving in law enforcement and for those who are suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic and its effects.
On Wednesday evening in front of the Defiance County Courthouse, more than 100 people of all ages, races and genders gathered together for a Unity Prayer for America event led by Pastor Ray Gaffney of Galilee Baptist Church, and Pastor Sam Andres of King’s Cross Church of Defiance.
Included in the peaceful gathering were many people who have been protesting against racial injustice at the courthouse since late last week, as well as several pastors from many local churches.
“This all started when members Becca Rupp and Jeremy Rupp of King’s Cross were up here expressing their frustration with what’s going on in our country with the protestors, which led to a conversation with Pastor Ray,” said Andres.
Said Gaffney: “After talking with them, and with Pastor Sam, we all thought, ‘Why don’t we all just come together in prayer?’ With everything going on, we all thought what we need more than anything is prayer. The Christian church is the spiritual compass of a community, and spiritual change brings real change.”
As the crowd gathered for the prayer event, those who had been protesting turned and joined everyone who came to pray. Gaffney began by asking everyone in attendance to humble themselves to pray to God for His help in bringing healing to our country.
“It can’t be about the black, white, or Hispanic church, this has to be about all of us being a part of the adopted family of God,” said Gaffney. “We have so much to pray for, the pandemic, the protests, racial tensions, more than 100,000 dead in the U.S. because of the coronavirus, those who suffer from depression, and for those whose depression has worsened because of the pandemic and unrest.
“This is not time to play church,” added Gaffney. “These are serious times, and we need disciples to take care of our community, our state, and our country, from the president on down to each one of us. Everybody needs prayer and everybody needs to pray, so let’s pray for all men according to God’s word.”
Following the singing of “Amazing Grace,” Gaffney said a prayer, and finished by saying, “Pray you will have the courage to stand up and make a difference.”
Andres followed Gaffney, and he spoke of God knowing that many people are feeling pain in our country due to injustice and of the death of men like George Floyd and others. He said: “All men are made in God’s image, and we are here to pray for justice, unity, and to right the wrongs through God.”
He went on to say: “We’re not here to vilify anyone, we need to express our gratitude for law enforcement for putting their lives on the line for us every day. But we also pray that in those moments when judgements are made in split-seconds, those serving will have the knowledge and wisdom of God.
“Our battle is spiritual, and our weapons are prayer and the gospel,” continued Andres. “Jesus knows about suffering and because of that suffering, we have hope. When Jesus went to the cross, he was an innocent man, but he was obedient to His Father, and he did it because he loved us.”
He went on to pray for God’s justice for us in this life, for God’s mercy for us in the next life, for unity and for peace.
Andres then asked the members of the crowd to break into small groups to pray. He asked that people who didn’t know each other to come together to pray with one another, to help form new bonds and new friendships within the community. Following small-group prayer, Sister Williams from Galilee Baptist Church led everyone in song, with everyone bursting into applause at the end.
A man named Javier, who has been protesting in front of the courthouse, spoke to the crowd saying, “I’m black, white and Hispanic. My mom is half black and half white, and my dad is from Mexico ... I’m all three. We are here standing up for something we believe in, but we know like Martin Luther King Jr. said, ‘We can’t fight hatred with hatred.’ Our end goal is world peace, and today we are happy to be here and be a part of this.”
At the end of the event, Gaffney spoke to the crowd, telling them that as a community, they should get together more often, and then he invited everyone to a picnic for food, games and fellowship. He and Andres agreed they would work with other pastors to make the picnic a reality.
“CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, they should be here tonight to see this,” said Gaffney. “They should see what happens when people come together in prayer.”
