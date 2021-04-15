WASHINGTON, D.C — In a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Tuesday, IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig confirmed to committee members that the newly expanded Child Tax Credit will, in fact, be distributed to parents on a monthly basis, beginning in July.
“The expectation from me and from Senator Bennet especially on this committee and other members of Congress,” said Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, “is that the distribution [of the Child Tax Credit] will start going out monthly starting in July. My question is simple: Is the IRS on track for monthly payments starting in July?”
“We are,” said Rettig. “If we end up not being on track for some unforeseen situation we will advise you and the committee.”
The newly expanded Child Tax Credit, a provision of the American Rescue Plan, will send American families annual benefits totaling $3,000 per child ages 6 to 17 and $3,600 per child under 6. Parents will receive monthly checks of $300 per month for each qualifying child age 5 and under, and up to $250 per month for each child between the ages of 6-17 from July 1-Dec. 1, before receiving the remaining six months of the Child Benefit in January 2022. The credit will also be fully refundable.
Since the final stages of drafting the bill, however, there had been lingering doubts on Capitol Hill about the capacity and willingness of the IRS to restructure its staff to meet the intent of the law to make the tax credit monthly.
Those doubts were put to rest with Commissioner Rettig’s answer to Senator Brown’s question.
The news was received with excitement from advocates for universal basic income, as the tax credit’s monthly advance payments would be experienced by its recipients in a fashion similar to how Americans would receive a basic income.
“It’s particularly difficult to overstate the significance of this news,” said Liam DeClive-Lowe, Executive Director of Humanity Forward. “We received acknowledgement from the federal government today that American parents will be the beneficiaries of what is essentially the largest basic income pilot ever designed.”
Leaders on Capitol Hill have already expressed a strong interest in making this new Child Benefit a permanent part of federal tax policy.
“If we can eradicate child poverty, it will be good for these kids and their families, but (also) for all of America,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) last March. “I’ll do everything I can to make it permanent.”
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has also confirmed President Biden’s position in support of making the new Child Benefit permanent on March 16.
Early estimates expect that the benefit will reduce child poverty in America by over half, a statistic which has strengthened the case to make monthly checks to parents last longer than the one year appropriated for in the American Rescue Plan.
