For Mercy Defiance Hospital nurse and house supervisor Carrie Moninger, R.N., her choice of career began to take shape at an early age.
“I’ve always had empathy toward others and took great pride in being of service to others,” said Moninger.
A graduate of Fairview High School, Moninger achieved her registered nurse degree in 2008 from Northwest State Community College. She has been employed at Mercy Defiance Hospital for nine years.
Nominated by Andrea Goliver for recognition in The Crescent-News Hometown Heroes online feature, Moninger finished as the third highest vote-getter and will receive $75.
In her nomination, Goliver said, “Carrie is a nurse, on top of that she’s a mom, wife, daughter, sister and friend. Carrie has a heart of gold and cares for her patients with the patience as if they were her family. Through all of this (coronavirus pandemic), as difficult as it was, she had held her head high, even with the heaviness of her job.”
Moninger has been married to her husband, Tyke, for nearly 12 years. The couple has three daughters: Brianna, 9; Avery, 6; and Baylee 5.
“The coronavirus has made all of us at work hyper-vigilant,” said Moninger. “We are more thoughtful toward our patients while carrying that extra concern for us not to bring it home with us to our families.”
While noting that they have had some confirmed cases pass through Defiance, Moninger noted, “We’ve really come together as a staff, locked arms and tried to help one another out.”
Some of the initial uncertainty about the coronavirus and what to expect for local healthcare providers has subsided, Moninger shared that, “It’s always in the back of your mind, but I feel like we’ve kind of been more at ease with the virus.”
