Mark Adams, president/chief executive officer of Adams Publishing Group (APG), parent company of The Crescent-News, has announced the hiring of Nick Monico as chief operating officer (COO).
“We created the chief operating officer position in APG to maximize our revenue, content, circulation, digital and operational initiatives and align our strategies,” said Adams. “Nick has a proven track record of performance in the media business and we felt he was the right person to lead those initiatives across APG.”
“I am honored to be selected for this new position in APG,” Monico said. “I have watched and admired Mark Adams and APG over the past few years as they continue to invest in community journalism. Adams Publishing Group has become a destination media employer. Their ongoing commitment to offering high quality content and advertising services for their readers and advertisers, sets them apart from other media organizations.”
Monico has served as president of Gannett Media News Network of Central Ohio and most recently president of News Media Corporation. Prior to that he has held COO positions in Thomson Newspapers, Trib Total Media and Wick Communications. He was vice president of Community Newspapers for GateHouse/New Media. Monico has worked with more than 350 media operations in 25 states.
Monico attended Pennsylvania State University with a major in journalism/advertising. He also attended executive development programs at Columbia University and INSEAD in Fontainebleau, France. He has served on the boards of the Ohio News Media Association, Illinois Press Association and Inland Press Association.
Monico’s position was effective Oct. 28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.