Mark Cohen, president of the Adams Publishing Group (APG) Ohio and Michigan Division, has announced that Randy Mitchell is the new publisher of The Crescent-News. Mitchell, who has more than 30 years in the newspaper business, assumed the new post on Monday.

“I’m excited to have a high-caliber leader join The Crescent-News and the community,” said Cohen. “Randy has a strong background in every facet of the newspaper industry. We love his digital background, along with his overall team-building ability.”

Mitchell comes to The Crescent-News from Mattoon, Ill., where he served as the publisher/advertising director for the Journal Gazette & Times-Courier.

“I’m looking forward to being a part of this community and working with our readers, who are our customers, and our advertisers,” said Mitchell. “I’ve already started looking for a house and my family is looking forward to living in Ohio.”

Mitchell will be joined here by his wife, Tammy, and mother-in-law, Marylyn Foster. He and his wife have two adult sons, Joshua and Brandon, and four grandchildren, who all live in Kokomo, Ind.

“I’m already somewhat familiar with this area … Bryan, Defiance and Napoleon, and I think Defiance is a great community with a lot to offer,” said Mitchell. “One thing I want to schedule within the first month is a ’meet the publisher’ event where our readers can ask questions about the newspaper.”

Tags

Load comments